Moving on from the past and focusing on the future as Weston AFC return to action

With pre-season just around the corner it’s that time again where you hope this will be your year and put the past behind you.

For Weston AFC the disappointment of their Southern League Premier South play-off semi-final loss on April 26 will now be a distant memory as they look to open the season with a positive performance tonight.

But these types of game are not about winning. Far from it.

It’s about getting fitness in preparation for the campaign ahead, while wanting to put on a display of exciting football for your local supporters and hopefully a sign of things to come.

Jacob Jagger-Cane started his career with Exeter City and signed for Weston AFC in 2014 but left the Seagulls in 2019 before returning a year later. - Credit: Josh Thomas

It has been 70 days since the Seagulls play-offs defeat but they return to action in their first friendly of the new season tonight.

And just like last year's exciting and thrilling campaign, Weston will start their pre-season schedule against Exeter City.

The match with the League One side ended in a 2-1 win for Weston and tonight will be a chance to hopefully see a similar result as well as new faces and old on show.

James Dodd was Weston AFC's first signing of the summer. - Credit: Josh Thomas

James Dodd, a former Exeter academy graduate, was the club’s first summer signing after impressing on loan at BS24 last year and is looking for a point to prove.

Fellow summer signing Reuben Reid also had a spell with the Grecians between 2016-18, scoring 22 goals in 67 games, while Jacob Jagger-Cane and Jason Pope will also go up against their former side.

In the opposition camp former loan stars Matt Jay and Archie Collins look likely to be named in Matt Taylor's squad.

And Weston manager Scott Barrett hailed the relationship between the two sides.

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“To be fair Exeter are great with the local clubs, we have all benefited from the excellent players they have produced and they have benefitted from the experience we can give them,” Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

“I’ve come across a lot of Exeter boys in both my playing days and coaching days and they produce some cracking people too.”

But all that will be put aside, for a few hours at least, as football returns this evening.

The excitement is starting to build, the sound of turnstiles turning, the preparing of the food and drinks and a sea of Seagulls Ultras fans ready to sing from first whistle to last is something to look forward to.

There is nothing better than the thrill of coming back to watch the sport we all love.

And at 7.45pm tonight the long wait will have all been worth it as the two sides emerge from the tunnel and onto the fantastic surface at The Optima Stadium with hope for the future.