Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter hailed reaching 100 games as manager of Cheddar as an 'unbelievable' achievement after leading his side to a 1-0 victory at Longwell Green Sports in Toolstation Western League Division One on Saturday.

Rick Bennett's thunderous 30-yard volley handed the Cheesemen their first three points on the road since November to leave Potter 'over the moon' after reaching his landmark.

"It's unbelievable to be honest," said Potter, who started working with Weston under-18s, before moving on to work under Jared Greenhalgh as assistant coach before taking over from Greenhalgh after a successful stint as caretaker manager.

"I love this club, the players and the people behind the scenes are second to none," he added.

"When I first took over, I was reluctant, because I was a inexperienced at this level and doubted myself, we were also bottom of the league (in September 2017) and the job seemed maybe a bit big.

"I agreed to do it temporarily because I didn't want to leave the lads with no one. As it turned out, we went on a really good run and climbed the table, ending up finishing fourth.

"From then, I knew I didn't want to go anywhere."

After finishing second a season later, a tough campaign which has been rocked by injuries and the loss of key players, sees the club sit in ninth place in the table.

But Potter, who only found out he managed his 100th game after his mate's grandad Cyril kept a scrapbook, feels his side have gone from strength to strength in the time he has been in charge and feels there is no place he would rather be.

"The future for me is with Cheddar for as long as they want me," added Potter. "I'm young as a manager and this is the early stages of some long-term plans.

"It's an exciting club to be a part of and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else

"The club has definitely grown off the pitch since I've been around, there have been ground improvements and we have some good people involved in the club.

"On the pitch we have had some good cup runs, the club's first FA Cup win and we are an established Toolstation club now and are always punching above our weight.

"It's still early days in terms of the long-term project, we are still new to the Toolstation really, so being consistently in the top four is a great achievement."