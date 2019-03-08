3 things you should know about Poole Town ahead of Dolphins' visit to Weston

Marvin Brooks will be in action for Poole Town tomorrow. Picture: Leo Holden/ITV Archant

Weston-super-Mare return to action The Optima Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) for the visit of Poole Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their first three games in the Southern League with five points to their name following last weekend's 2-1 victory at Hayes & Yeading United.

Poole sit ahead of Weston in the table with two wins from their first three games.

Here are three things you ought to know about the Dolphins.

1. They are tipped for promotion after going close last season

Poole came close to returning to the National League South at the first attempt last season, agonisingly losing 1-0 to Met Police in the Southern League play-off final.

The Dolphins edged out Taunton Town in the semis, but fell short in the final with Jack Mazzone's controversial winner spelling heartbreak for the Dorset side.

Boss Tom Killick has remained in charge and hopes to finish in the league's upper echelons once again, with the bookmakers making Poole a 12/1 shot - like Weston - to win the league.

2. They score plenty of goals

Poole have scored eight times in three league games this season, featuring 3-0 and 4-1 wins over Yate Town and Farnborough respectively.

Ollie Dennett has proved a particularly prominent threat, with three goals and an assist thus far.

A handful of defensive errors have been the sole disappointment from an otherwise positive start to life in the Southern League for Weston, and the Seagulls must be aware their mistakes are likely to be punished by the clinical Dolphins.

3. Their number 10 was on Love Island

Marvin Brooks has been a pivotal player for the Dolphins for a number of years, but Weston fans are perhaps more likely to recognise the 30-year-old from a certain TV show.

Brooks appeared in this summer's series of Love Island, and while he failed to score in the villa - failing to make a lasting impression with contestants Maura and Amber - the forward is known for his striking prowess in the Southern League.

He scored 14 goals last season, and bagged five in a single pre-season game after being dumped from the villa. He's yet to find the net in the league this season, but he is sure to pose a threat to Weston's back line on Saturday.