Hutton Aces win Bristol Youth League Cup after beating Portishead Colts

Hutton Aces celebrate winning the Bristol Youth Cup to claim the double of both cup and league. Picture: Hutton FC Archant

Hutton Aces under-13s secured the double as they came from behind to beat Portishead Colts in a rearranged Bristol Youth League Cup Final.

Having won the league title with an unbeaten record before Covid-19 restrictions hit, Hutton were aiming to add more silverware.

But Portishead started strongly and played the better football in the first half, fully deserving their 1-0 lead.

Hutton upped their game all round to dominate possession in the second half and it came as no surprise when they forced an equaliser from a corner as Adam Rowe pounced on a loose ball in the box.

Hutton’s winner again came from a corner when Noah Denis’ fine inswinger was crashed home on the volley by Leon Beard.

Portishead just missed out on a late equaliser, as a long range shot rebounded off the crossbar and post before being cleared to safety.

But Hutton’s rearguard, led by keeper Theo Lockyer, Billy Avery, Harry Cekaj and Archie Till, stood firm to close out a memorable win.