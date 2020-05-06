Advanced search

It was a privilege to play for Cheddar says legend Jones after 13 years at Cheesemen

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 May 2020

Adam Jones has scored around 300 goals in over 400 apperances for Cheddar FC

Adam Jones has scored around 300 goals in over 400 apperances for Cheddar FC

Archant

Adam Jones said it had been a ‘privilege’ to play for Cheddar and admitted it was a ‘tough decision to step away’ from The Cheesemen after 13 years with the club, writes Josh Thomas.

Adam Jones finds the back of the net for Cheddar FCAdam Jones finds the back of the net for Cheddar FC

The forward, who started playing for Cheddar when he was 17, made over 400 appearances and scored around 300 goals for the side since his debut in 2007.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, leading the team out has been a pleasure and honour and I have made friends for life at Cheddar,” said Jones.

“It’s been a real tough decision to make as I’ve been there for so long, but with a new baby and issues with my knees I came to the decision it was time to step away.”

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter led the tributes by saying there is “none better for me” in the history of the club.

Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town in this season's FA Cup.Adam Jones in action for Cheddar FC, where he scored two goals, against Bradford Town in this season's FA Cup.

Potter added: “Although some of the older guys at the club may have better knowledge and disagree, it is hard to look past someone who has played that many games and scored that many goals at every level the club has played.

“This is the highest standard Cheddar have been and he has still consistently performed, as well as what he has given the club off the pitch, I’m not sure you could find a bigger club legend than him.”

But Potter says Jones’s decision to leave the club is a hard one to take, adding: “I’m really sad to see him go. He’s been great for this club, first to arrive, first one to help with anything I need, he helps around the club with anything he can and then on the pitch he’s been unbelievable.

“He has scored so many important goals, consistently scored 20plus each season, he wears his heart on his sleeve and has given his all playing for the club. As a manager, he is a dream to have as the club captain and we will all miss him at the club, on and off the pitch.”

But the striker, who turns 31 next month, will look back on his time at the club with fond memories.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for them,” added Jones, who was part of the side to gain promotion to the Western League in 2012.

“From being a little boy watching to getting to play for the club. I have thoroughly enjoyed many years at Cheddar.”

