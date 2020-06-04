Advanced search

Weston Women appoint Sarah Adams as their new manager

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 04 June 2020

Sarah Adams is named Weston Women’s new manager after taking over from Stacie Morrissey. Picture: Weston College

The new Weston Women’s manager says she is looking forward to working with some of the “incredibly talented female players that North Somerset has to offer” and aims to put women’s football “on the map.”

Former Head of Coaching at Bristol City Foundation Sarah Adams, who holds UEFA B football, UEFA B futsal and Bsc Football Performance qualifications, returns to the club after playing for the Seagulls in the 2008/09 season.

Adams will combine her role in the dugout with Weston College, where she coaches the boys under 18s, which feeds into the

under 19s, managed by Mark McKeever.

“I loved my time here as a player and it’s great to get the opportunity to be back at the Optima,” said the former Clevedon Town, Yeovil Town and The Robins Futsal 2015 FA Cup winner.

“I’m really looking forward to working with some of the incredibly talented female players that North Somerset has to offer.

“My aim is to create a sustainable and successful squad for the season ahead, whilst ultimately developing an all round quality provision for our local female talent.

“With the help of community links such as Weston College I hope our town can be put on the map for women’s football in the seasons to come.”

Managing Director, Oli Bliss, said: “I’d like to welcome Sarah to the club.

“I am looking forward to working with her and wish her all the best in her new role.”

The club want to pass on their thanks to former manager Stacie Morrissey for all her hard work during her three seasons with the club and want to wish her all the success in the future.

