FA Trophy: AFC Totton 3 Weston 2 (after extra time)

Joel Randall attacks for Weston (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Scott Bartlett's Weston were on the wrong end of an FA Trophy upset on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls twice took the lead against a team from a lower division as their first qualifying round tie went to extra time.

But they were knocked out by a quickfire double from Liam Farrugia as their away-day struggles continued.

Weston went into the tie on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 home win over Southern League Premier Division leaders Tiverton Town in midweek, while the hosts had lost 6-0 at home to Thatcham Town in Southern League Division One South.

And James Waite had a shot from George Dowling's corner blocked on three minutes, with Charlie Madden poking wide from another set-piece soon after.

Weston took the lead on 16 minutes, though, when Isaac Pearce turned on halfway and fed Joel Randall, who held off his man and slotted inside the near post.

The hosts went close to levelling just four minutes later when Craig Feeney hit a dipping volley which smacked off the crossbar.

But the Seagulls could have extended their lead on 23 minutes when Nick McCootie flicked the ball thorugh to Pearce, who fired straight at the keeper and saw Waite put the rebound over from close range.

McCootie intercepted a Totton pass moments later and played a through ball for Dowling, whose shot from the edge of the box was pushed away by the home keeper.

And Totton were back on terms on 33 minutes when a Hartmann free-kick was headed away by Madden but only as far as Feeney, who volleyed home from 18 yards.

Weston were inches away from regaining the lead almost immediately as Madden played in Randall on the left and his low shot came back off the far post and into the keeper's arms.

And the visitors went close in stoppage time as McCootie held the ball up well and teed up Waite, whose left-footed shot was saved at the near post.

The second half was only five minutes old when Madden sent the ball long for Randall to win possession by the touchline and he laid it back for Waite, who placed his shot wide from 18 yards.

Captain Greg Tindle headed wide from Dowling's corner on 64 minutes, before Randall's deflected cross-shot was pushed behind by the keeper.

Weston went close again when McCootie forced his way between two Totton players and let fly from 25 yards but saw the ball come back off a post and substitute Owen Howe fire the rebound over the crossbar.

And Waite had a 20-yard shot tipped over the crossbar by the Totton keeper as the Seagulls continued to push forward in search of a second goal.

Totton's Feeney dragged an effort just wide from the edge of the box in the last minute of normal time, before the two sides went to extra time.

Ryan Jones replaced Connor Davies and took just six minutes to make his mark as he put Weston back in front, controlling a cross from Scott Laird and firing into the net.

Totton were back on terms just three minutes later, though, as Farrugia struck and the same player then put them 3-2 up just before the end of the first period of extra time.

And Weston could not find their way back in the second period as they bowed out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Weston: Purnell, Davies (Jones 90), Laird, Madden, Parsons, Tindle, Randall, Dowling, McCootie (Hendy 86), Waite, Pearce (Howe 52).

Unused subs: Maher, Eastwood.

Attendance: 148.