Weston & District League pays glowing tribute to long serving member Bob Keyes

Alan Cumner (left) with Bob Keyes to mark Bob's fifty years of service to the Weston and District Foootball League (Picture: Mark Atherton.) Archant

The Weston & District Football League are saddened to annouce the death of their patron Bob Keyes in his home at the age of 85 after a long illness, writes President Alan Cumner.

Bob's first involvement with the League was as a player for Corpus Christi in the late 1950s, when the club played in the Youth Division and in 1957 he took over the posistion of Club Secretary.

The following year he was elected to serve on the League management committee where he teamed up with Doug Atwell, Charlie Vardon, Jack Dudman, Ron Thorn and George Burnham, who all remained long-term friends.

Bob served the League in various positions continuously for the next 60 years including vice chairman for 10 years from 1968-1978 and chairman for three years following that.

He was elected as Vice President in 1960 before becoming President in 1985, a position he held until 2007, when he was elected as the League's Patron, a position he held for the last 12 years.

In his early years Bob was the League's coaching representative on the Somerset FA from 1966 until 1975 and became a referee in 1960.

He attained a position on the FA linesman's list and was an appointed linesman at the FA Vase Final played at Wembley in 1977 between Sheffield and Billericay.

He was also a very active member of the Referee's Assocation and the Weston Referee's Society until they disbanded in 2017.

For his services to football, he was made a life member of the Somerset FA, the Weston & District Football League and the Weston Referee's Society, where he clearly upheld the referee's motto "Service Before Self".

Cumner was also full of praise for Keyes who gave over 60 years of service to the league.

"On a personal note he was a good friend to me, probably one of the best friends I ever had," he said.

"He was very helpful to me at times whenever life was really difficult. As well as from a footballing point of view he was totally honest and reliable.

"I can't think of any other words to describe him, but he was totally honest and reliable."