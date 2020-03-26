Advanced search

Coronavirus: All Football below the National League has been called off

PUBLISHED: 16:44 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 26 March 2020

Weston had picked up 13 wins from 29 games before Thursday's annoucement.

Archant

Weston’s season has ended after the Football Association has announced today due to the “challenging circumstances” of the Coronavirus that leagues in steps three to six will end with intermediate effect and all results expunged.

This decision, which also applies to teams in step seven, means there will be no promotions and relegations from all these divisions.

However, the FA will continue to support and help the National League in finding an outcome to finish the 2019/20 campaign.

“These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game,” said in the statement released by the FA.

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided, with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”

“The decision applies to steps three to seven in men’s non-league football, while all “grassroots” divisions below these tiers have also finished. It has still yet to be decided whether these seasons are to be voided.”

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

