Weston Mendip brush aside Ash Rangers to move into the next round

PUBLISHED: 18:06 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 27 November 2019

Amy Clark scored six goals during Weston Mednip's 9-1 win over Ash Rangers.

Amy Clark scored six times to help Weston Mendip progress to the semi-final of the County Cup after running out comfortable 9-1 winners against a depleted Ash Rangers on the Worle 3G pitch.

Clark, who was freed from her usual defensive role, used her pace and power to open the scoring after 12 minutes from a Tash Crew through ball.

Clark had her hat-trick after scoring two in quick succession, before Steph Goddard's defence-splitting pass resulted in another excellent finish by the PD&CL Building Services girl of the game.

Sherise Binns set up Katie Sharkey, who used excellent technique to volley home from the edge of the box for 5-0.

But Harriet Kelly managed to snatch a goal 12 minutes into the second half for the visitors, before Crew scored an excellent volley on the turn with Binns again the provider.

Substitute, Laura Jones got herself quickly on the scoresheet, before the irrepressible Clark broke clear to make in nine.

Mendip are in League Cup action this Sunday away to Oldland Abbotonians.

