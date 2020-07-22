Axbridge United end sucessful first season in the Weston & District League with awards ceremony

Axbridge United held their awards ceremony to mark their first season in Weston & District League Division Four, kindly hosted by both The Fox and Goose at Brent Knoll and The Tipsy Horse.

Although the recent pandemic put a stop to them winning the league title outright at the first attempt, manager Mark White couldn’t have been happier with his debut season in charge.

The main awards this season went to goalkeeper Brody Frost for Most Improved; Luke White picked up Young Player in his first campaign in senior football; the ever reliable Freddie Simmonds received Managers Player; Brad Hockley was unanimously voted Players’ Player, as Most Sporting went to club captain Darren Draper.

Clubman went to White and Secretary Nigel Scott for all the hard work they had done this season and a special thanks also went to Kirsty White who has been influential behind the scenes.