Axbridge United bag new team and sponosor ahead of 2020-21 season
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 September 2020
After the success of Axbridge Utd last season, which saw them got promoted at the first attempt to Divison Three, the club has expanded this year with almost 40 players signing on over the summer and the addition of a reserve team.
Axbridge Utd reserves will begin their first league campaign in Division Four of the Weston & District Lague this weekend down at The Furlong with a local derby at home to Draycott reserves.
Axbridge Utd travel to Burnham to begin their campaign in Division Three.
Newly appointed manager for the reserves Kev Routley said: “I am looking forward to the new season ahead and working with a great group of players.
“It’s great to have DB Building and Landscaping on board with the club. Dan Bush and his staff are a local business within the community and surrounding areas. during these difficult times it’s great to support a local independent company.”
