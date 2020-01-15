Back-to-back wins for Wrington Redhill Reserves

Jake Horton scored Wrington Redhill Reserves' third goal against Yatton & Cleeve. Archant

Wrington Redhill Reserves made it back-to-back wins in Weston & District League Division One after defeating Yatton & Cleeve to move into the play-off positions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With six points separating the top eight teams every point is important in this extremely competitive league and the 3-1 victory for Wrington helped move them up to fourth in the table.

With Wrington Rec under water, Yatton & Cleeve agreed to host the match and it was the visitors who started the stronger.

After missed chances, the visiting side made their pressure count after a move which started from the other end of the field.

Goalkeeper James Williams released the ball into the path of Mike Clements, who found Jake Horton and his deep cross made its way into the path of Rory Thomas who jinked inside and fired left footed into the roof of the net.

Player manager Scott Gallacher's side then made it 2-0 not long later after Horton drew a good save from Emrullah Kahya for a corner.

From the resulting set-piece taken by Jake Betts, Tommy Johnson forced the ball over the line to double his side's lead.

With the hosts now having a mountain to climb they could be excused for faltering, but Simon Tarr turned the game on its head when he drilled home to reduce the deficit just before half time.

However, despite the home side looking dangerous, as nerves started to show in the Wrington defence, Gallacher made three changes with Paul Faulkner, Jon Flynn and Dave Valle all cominb on to freshen up the side and help them score a third in the final five minutes.

Valle laid the ball into the path of Clements and his cross was met by Horton to seal the victory.