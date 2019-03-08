Advanced search

Weston friendly a 'fantastic experience' for Banwell with hopes new partnership will benefit both clubs

PUBLISHED: 11:49 18 July 2019

Nick McCootie in action for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Nick McCootie in action for Weston against Banwell. Picture: Will.T.Photography

PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Banwell Football Club's players enjoyed a 'fantastic experience', taking on Weston at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

A Seagulls side featuring several first-team players ran out 8-1 winners in the preseason friendly, but it was still a day to remember for the men in red and black.

Chairman Jim Darch said: "There was a big difference in speed. They are semi-professional players, and they moved the ball so much faster than we did.

"It was a fantastic experience for our lads to play at a stadium, and we're very proud. We did as well as we could, but the inevitable happened."

The clubs have forged a partnership that will offer season tickets to Banwell's junior players, while Weston's academy starlets will be given first-team playing opportunities with the Somerset League Division Three outfit.

Darch added: "It was a great day out, and it was brilliant to see so many little red and black Banwell shirts in the crowd. Hopefully, this is a fantastic partnership moving forward."

