Stockhall scores twice as Banwell FC firsts scored four against their Reserves and Colts

Banwell hosted an inter-club friendly against their Reserves and Colts, which saw the firsts win 4-0. Archant

Banwell FC ran in four goals to win their first pre-season match of the season as they hosted an inter-club friendly against their Reserves and Colts at The Riverside Stadium.

After a goalless first half the reserves and colts, who fought bravely throughout the match and had a couple of early chances in the second half, saw Ross Stockhall head home from close range around the 50-minute mark to put the first team ahead.

Shortly after Morgan Bacon scored with a brilliant finish across goal from the angle, before Grant Evans extended the lead further by smashing home from close range.

Stockhall then added his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot to end the game 4-0 in favour of the first team.

But the day was all about players from both sides getting much need game time and some stand out performances from the reserves and colts have given the first-team management duo of Simon Cross and Jimmy Darch plenty to think about moving forward.