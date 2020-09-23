Morgan Bacon’s treble helps Banwell FC make perfect opening day start

Morgan Bacon scored four goals - including one into his own net - as Banwell finally got their Uhlsport Somerset County League Division Three campaign underway on Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated clash with a 5-2 win against Bishop’s Lydeard FC Reserves at the Riverside Stadium.

The hosts make a quick start out of the blocks and an early break down the right hand side saw Ryan Eardley beat his man and deliver a sumptuous ball to the far post where Bacon couldn’t miss and smashed home the opener inside the first 10 minutes.

Banwell then had a number of opportunities to extend their lead but couldn’t take advantage of them and Lydeard as a result began to grow in confidence and Banwell took their foot off the gas and allowed them to grow into the game, a straight forward ball over the top of the defence wasn’t dealt with and the visitors managed to get a cross in and the forward tapped into an empty net to level the scores.

Shortly after following some great interchanging between the Lydeard midfield and full-back allowed their left winger to whip a scintillating ball across the six-yard-box which wasn‘t dealt with and Bacon got his second of the afternoon, all be it at the wrong end to make it 2-1.

Banwell came out of the break with a renewed energy and pressed right from the beginning as they chased an equaliser, again creating numerous chances and again not taking them as Lydeard sat back to try and defend their lead, the introduction of Jack Clark saw an injection of pace and Banwell seemed to go up a gear, Bacon broke down the right hand side and turned both the full back and centre half inside out and letting fly from what seemed an impossible angle.

Banwell continued to press and and there was only going to be one winner from here on out as they bombarded the Lydeard goal with attempt after attempt.

In the end the pressure told with Riou Bogdan broke Lydeard hearts with the decisive third goal before man of the match Bacon completed his hat-trick and got Banwell’s fourth before a cool, calm finish from Kieran Quigley completed the rout.