Banwell Athletic youngsters bag new sponsor

PUBLISHED: 08:45 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 14 September 2020

Banwell Athletic under-10s have a new sponsor in 9trak Logistics Ltd

Banwell Athletic under-10s are celebrating a new sponsorship deal.

The local youngsters have been provided with new kit for the 2020-21 season by 9trak Logistics Limited and the club is looking forward to the new relationship.

Simon Newman said: “We would like to welcome 9trak Logistics Ltd to the Banwell family.

“They are also introducing events across the club’s calendar year to highlight the importance of good sportsmanship throughout the game.

“They are keen to support the community and this is their first step.

“Thank you for your generosity and sponsorship, we are certain the kids will love the new kit and wear it with pride as well as doing the club and sponsor proud.

“A special mention must go to Harley Wasters for organising this and making it possible.”

9trak Logistics is a small, local company providing transport and logistics services to any and all companies in the local area.

