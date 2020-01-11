Weston manager Scott Bartlett left fustrated after postponement with Merthyr

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says he has been left 'massively frustrated' after their game at The Optima Stadium with Merthyr Town was postponed this afternoon.

After an original pitch inspection earlier this morning was passed, a second inspection by the match day officials in the afternoon deemed the match to be unplayable.

This the Seagulls' third game at home to be called off this season, after both Hartley Whitney and Wimborne Town fell victim.

But, Bartlett insists they did everything to get the the game on.

"As a club, we have done everything we can to get it on," said Bartlett.

"I'm massively frustrated, you can probably tell in my voice and my manner.

"But it's frustrating, because we are in a good place at the moment and we were hungry and desperate to get the game on.

"I can see why the referee has called it off, first and foremost and we have to respect that.

That's his decision to make and it's up to him to guarantee the safety of the players.

"That's difficult when that part of the pitch is a little bit soft.

"When we've been to Harrow recently, which was a bog for the whole of it and played at Taunton in horrendous conditions and we played here Tuesday night.

"I think it's better today than it was Tuesday, but all the referees have different experiences and we just have to take it on the chin and look ahead to Tuesday.

Merthyr's manager Gavin Willians echoed Bartlett's comments.

"It's very frustrating, because it was a game we were looking forward to and the rest of the pitch is absolutely perfect.

"In fact, it's probably one of the best pitches I've seen at this level for this time of year.

"It's obviously frustrating for Scott as well and everyone connected with Weston, but at least it's not too far for us to travel now on a Tuesday night."

Despite left disappointed, Williams felt the decision to postpone the game was the 'right decision.'

"That area of the pitch was defiantly unplayable and the last thing me and Scott want as managers and both football clubs is someone to pick up an injury.

"I think it was the right decision in the end."

But, all the focus will now move onto Tuesday's game against Wimborne Town and Bartlett has been delighted with how his team have picked up recently, after picking up five wins from their last six games.

We've obviously talked a lot about things that have gone on," added Bartlett.

"It's been tough, but everyone has rallied around and shown a real togetherness. "First and foremost I'm paid to win football matches and get us as high up the table as I possibly can and help with the infrastructure of the club and at the moment that's going well.

"We are obviously very disappointed with today's game not going ahead, but we are looking forward to Tuesday."