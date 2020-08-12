Advanced search

Bartlett expects Weston to “maintain high standards” when they take on Totton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 August 2020

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has seen his side pick up two wins from two games from their pre-season campaign so far. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has seen his side pick up two wins from two games from their pre-season campaign so far. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett expects his side to “maintain high standards” in their next pre-season friendly with AFC Totton on Saturday.

The Seagulls have picked up two wins from two after a 2-1 victory at Bridgwater Town last Friday was followed by another win against Banwell on Saturday when he was in attendance as a young side, including the like of Jack Goodall, Ryan Jones and Ben Griffith, ran in 10 goals at The Optima Stadium.

And with Weston set to host again this weekend, which Bartlett admits he is “looking forward” to, the former Forest Green Rovers Academy manager has been left pleased with his side’s performances from their opening two matches.

“Pre-season has started well for us,” said Bartlett.

“I enjoyed the game at Bridgwater, it was an enjoyable game, we performed well but the game still gave us plenty to think about and work on for the coming week.

“‘Lairdy’ and I watched the under-19s development group on Saturday and are happy with the way it went. We have some good prospects coming though and are starting to establish a one club identity in the way we play.

“I love how the younger players feel they can express themselves in a Weston shirt while maintaining our team structure and our important principles. We don’t look at the results, but it’s good to try and build on each performance while experimenting a bit.

“I expect us to maintain high standards as we continue our pre-season schedule.

“We have been so long without games that we can’t wait for the next one.

“It’s been a long time since we played at the Optima and I was keen to get back there as quickly as we could.

“We have been working on things in training and I’m looking forward to taking that into a game.

“Glenn Howes is a friend of mine and Brett Williams played for me in the play-offs and at Wembley, so it’ll be nice to see them again.

“I wanted the game because they will play with intensity and give us a tough test.“

Despite the encouraging performance over Banwell, Bartlett says it is “possible” some of the youngsters will be used against the Southern League Division One South side but will be “more likely” used when they visit Clevedon Town on August 22 and Slimbridge two days later.

“We have a plan for them and are delighted with their progress,” added Bartlett.

“In terms of becoming established first-team players, they all have a lot to do, but we will give them every opportunity to do so.

“We do a lot of work with our young players during training and they have a good games structure with ‘Macca’ (Mark McKeever), so it is pleasing to see them doing well.”

