Weston’s Bartlett ‘looking forward’ to first training session in five months

Scott Bartlett after Weston's 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in The Seagulls game before the Coronavirus pandemic. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett is “looking forward to getting together and getting the hard work done” at their first training session on Saturday morning.

The Seagulls will train for the first time in five months when they meet together at Weston Beach, around the Grand Pier, at 10:30.

“It’s great that we are able to come back,” said Bartlett.

“We have got the perfect amount of time to get ready for the new season. There are still lots of things to consider regarding social distancing and the Covid-19 protocols but we are looking forward to getting together and getting the hard work done.”

Despite the easing of lockdown rules, Bartlett admitted safety is paramount and there will be guidelines in place when they meet up tomorrow.

He added: “We have to take temperatures before and after training, regularly disinfect equipment and be socially distanced with certain parts of our training.

“It’s a small price to pay for being able to get back to training and it’s better safe than sorry.

“The club have been brilliant with the guidance to us as staff.”

After meeting each other at the beginning of the month in small groups to do some tests, Bartlett said he was delighted to see his squad again, including both signings Matt Jones and Keiran Thomas.

“It was nice to see them on a personal level to see how they are and how things are with their work and familes,” continued Bartlett.

“They trained well and are in good shape, they will train incredibly hard over the next couple of weeks so it was important they followed the club’s conditioning programme while we were off.

“It will be great to get them all back in together and start working towards the start of the season.

“They have settled in well (on Jones and Thomas). We did our homework and both are mature lads with likeable personalities.

“They are experienced boys and our dressing room is a healthy environment, so they will enjoy it.”