Bartlett calls on Weston to ‘bounce back’ against Swindon Supermarine

Weston manager Scott Bartlett. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett expects his side to produce a “reaction” after their 3-1 loss to Tiverton Town ahead of their FA Cup tie with Swindon Supermarine at The Optima Stadium which will give his side the chance to “bounce back” following their first defeat of the season.

Jared Lewington has given the hosts the lead early on when he stabbed home past Luke Purnell, who was playing in his 300th game for the club, after good work by Jordan Lam.

Lam then made it two with his second in two games before Scott Laird’s late penalty offered The Seagulls hope of salvaging a draw.

But after Tivy were offered another spot-kick in stoppage time, Alex Fletcher converted to inflict Weston’s first defeat in nine games in all competitions.

“I thought to be fair we got what we probably deserved on the balance of play,” said Bartlett, whose side had taken 14 from their last 18 available.

“I thought we were poor actually, we had some chances, we created a few little bits and pieces but I thought they outran us.

“I thought they had endeavour about them, a better attitude to the game and that doesn’t mean we had a poor attitude, I just didn’t think we imposed what we are about on them particularly well or for a long period of time to get something.

“It was ok but ok is not good enough really we need to be better than ok to get where we want to and I’m sure we will but I’m, as you can tell, disappointed.”

With Nick McCootie missing, which Bartlett called “unavoidable”, and Mike Symons back on the bench after missing the last three games through injury it was left once again to James Waite to lead the front line.

And after the Cardiff City loanee hit the post before both Lloyd Humphries and Ben Griffith were denied by Lewis Williams in the first-half Bartlett says, despite the missed opportunities in the opening period, which could have changed the manner of the game, the result was the right one in the end.

“We always create chances, we create chances when we are brilliant, we create chances when we are a little bit off it like we were (Wednesday night).

“With the players we have got we are going to create chances. It’s a turning point if one of those goes in it might gives us an uplift in energy and output levels.

“But on the balance of play they were worthy winners and sometimes you have to put your hands up and say we weren’t quite good enough.

“Lairdy (Scott) and I will have a look to get the personal right I thought we looked a bit leggy on Saturday. Our week was a little bit different this week because we trained the Monday before tonight.

“We will have a look at it, no excuses from us we are a good group but they are a professional and an experienced group. We expect more really.”

With Weston back at home against The Marine in the FA Cup, Bartlett anticipates another “great game” and says they will do what they can to pick up the victory to move into the hat for the third qualifying round.

“It’s a great one to bounce back,” added Bartlett.

“I was excited for this one as I thought we could leave a marker in the sand, win and go into the FA Cup game on Saturday in a good mood really.

“In football games come around really quickly, which is good, and we are looking forward to Saturday.

“I will expect a reaction from the lads to be fair and try to get the club into the next round of the FA Cup which will lead us nicely into Harrow Borough the following week.”