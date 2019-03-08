Boss 'can't wait' for Weston's match with Hartley Wintney

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

Weston boss Scott Bartlett says he 'can't wait' for Saturday's home match with Southern League rivals Hartley Wintney.

The Seagulls go into the game unbeaten at the Optima Stadium after picking up another point in Tuesday's draw with Harrow Borough.

And Bartlett says he is looking forward to it, saying: "I can't wait. The boys are going to have a couple of days off and come in recharged for Saturday.

"We never do it. We think about how we do it properly, we don't give a day off as a reward or get them in as a punishment.

"We don't work like that, we looked at all the minutes they have all played and they probably do need two days off to recharge their batteries, come in and have a real good go on Saturday."

Despite George Moore's late equaliser earning Harrow a share of the spoils, Bartlett was pleased with his side's effort.

"I'm not disappointed with the performance but disappointed we got a little bit deep late on," he added.

"I thought we would hold on and get three points to add to our tally I can't be disappointed with the players and the way we've played.

"I did think they did better than us for spells in the second half but I thought we were more dominant to win the game by half time, but that's football.

"If you are 1-0 up it's in the balance, sometimes you have to give the opposition credit and they kept going but take nothing off the effort of our lads.

"We just played 10 games in 32 days and that's a lot for the squad we have and I'm pleased where they are.

"We've got another home game coming up and I'm looking forward to it."

Tuesday's equaliser was the third time in five games the Seagulls have conceded late on and Bartlett admits he iss slightly concerned.

"It worries me a little bit. I think they are so anxious just to do well," he said.

"We are a very young team but they are so desperate to do well for the football club, a little bit of anxiousness maybe sets in and the game changes with 20 minutes to go.

"Especially with the score at 1-0. Because the opposition have a real good go, sometimes you can get a bit deeper.

"It's a set-piece league, once we ride a couple out two or three results on the bounce we will see a fully confident set of our lads."