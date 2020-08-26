Weston are ‘delighted’ to welcome a Bristol City XI to The Optima says Bartlett

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during The Seagulls pre-season training. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has said he is “delighted” to welcome a Bristol City XI to The Optima Stadium tonight.

The Seagulls have picked up three wins from their first five pre-season friendlies, including on Monday night at Slimbridge when Bailey Kempster’s 87th-minute winner made it 15 goals scored so far this campaign.

And tonight’s encounter will be the third year in succession both sides have faced each other, and the fourth friendly against The Robins in six years after Weston’s 2-1 victory in 2014, with Antoine Semenyo netting a hat-trick in City’s 4-3 win in the last meeting last summer.

“They are a great club. We’ve got a long standing relationship with them,” said Bartlett.

“Their under-23s play at our stadium as well and – as soon as they changed the rule really and let fans in – it was one we were keen to get in.

“It’s going to be a test for us because of their quality because we played Monday and Saturday. It’s a game we are looking forward to and get back to The Optima under the stadium lights and what’s not to enjoy about that.”

Tickets for tonight’s game sold out within an hour, with only 300 available to fans, however the club have issued a warning on social media after tickets were being resold.

“We have been made aware that tickets to our fixture versus Bristol City XI are being advertised for resale,” said a statement.

“All tickets sold are to be used by the person who purchased them, they are strictly not for resale.

“This is a legal requirement due to the COVID-19 track and trace system that we are using.

“There will now be mandatory ID checks for all supporters when entering The Optima Stadium to confirm the ticket validity.”

Despite the warning Bartlett says he is going into their game against City with great anticipation, whatever team they bring.

“It could be their under-23s which I will be delighted with,” he added.

“It means we get to look at all of them and they get to see the way we are and what we are trying to do because we have a good relationship there but as ever with these clubs football moves fast.

“Dean Holden is trying to put together what is his best squad and he might take part of the game and have a look at it to try a few things and have a look at a few players and give people a few minutes to stake a claim.

“We are delighted with the fixture, we have got the right amount of minutes into our players leading up to it. It’s a game we are looking forward to.”