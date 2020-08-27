Advanced search

Tougher friendlies will take Weston to next level says manager Bartlett

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 August 2020

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett feels there is an “expectation” on his team to do well in pre-season but the character shown by the sides The Seagulls have faced will take them to the “next level”.

Weston's Matt Jones celebrates opening the scoring for The Seagulls in their 2-1 victory at Slimbridge.Picture: Will.T.Photography.Weston's Matt Jones celebrates opening the scoring for The Seagulls in their 2-1 victory at Slimbridge.Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Bailey Kempster’s 87th-minute winner at Slimbridge ended Weston’s three-game run without a win, following Matt Jones’ deflected effort to give his side the lead just as half-time was approaching was cancelled out by Danny King’s fine strike.

But Kempster’s heroics gave Weston their third win in five games after earlier victories over Bridgwater Town and Banwell, following a draw against AFC Totton and 1-0 defeat at Clevedon Town.

And Bartlett has been left pleased with the progress his players have made so far ahead of successive trips to Cinderford Town and Bath City.

“It’s been good,” he said. “It’s been a strange pre-season for everyone really, everyone is back in but some of them are at work and some aren’t.

“It’s a little bit disjointed, then we played the first few games without any supporters.

“We have always earmarked the Cinderford game, which is next Tuesday on September 1, as the one we want to be hitting top tilt.

“We won’t always get the performance we want on any given game in terms of being physical at their optimum, and then the Bath one with the Hereford and Yeovil games chucked in as well. They are a really good mix of games for us.

“Hereford will be a really tough test for us. Bath is a local derby and Jerry (Gill) has done a brilliant job, so that is going to be a great game.

“I didn’t want to test ourselves against those types of teams – there is some expectation on us this year.”

But Bartlett insists the matches they have played were games he felt the club would benefit most from, adding: “I wanted to go to Bridgwater, I wanted to go to Clevedon, I wanted to come to Slimbrigde because these are good clubs with good honest players that will give us a tough game, that was a tough game Monday.

“We totally dominated the ball, we created numerous chances, but it was a tough game. They didn’t sit off us, they pressed the life out of us and that is what we need to get us up to that next level.”

Weston host a Bristol City XI tonight (Wednesday, 7.30pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

Neighbours critical of plans for more than 90 homes in village

The site in Ebdon Road. Picture: Simon Pashley

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New barriers at seafront car park to deter travellers

A barrier has been installed in Melrose car park to prevent illegal encampments.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

Neighbours critical of plans for more than 90 homes in village

The site in Ebdon Road. Picture: Simon Pashley

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New barriers at seafront car park to deter travellers

A barrier has been installed in Melrose car park to prevent illegal encampments.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tougher friendlies will take Weston to next level says manager Bartlett

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston IT expert trials Intelligent Wi-Fi to help businesses track coronavirus cases

Groups negatively impacted by coronavirus helping to shape future of services

Weston to start Southern Premier South 2020-21 season at Dorchester Town

Weston have picked up four wins from thier six pre-season friendlies so far this summer. Pictue: Will.T.Photography

Ryan Davies’ century moves Weston into final of Stephenson Memorial Cup after victory over Hunstpill & District

Ryan Davies scored 100 runs from 61 deliveries in Weston's win over Hunstpill & District