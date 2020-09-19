Weston boss Bartlett hails “strong professional performance” at Dorchester

Scott Bartletts Weston picked up six wins, three draws and one defeat from their 10 pre-season games. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has hailed his side’s “strong professional performance” after The Seagulls opened their Southern Premier South season with a 3-1 victory at Dorchester Town.

Rubin Wilson opened the scoring after 10 minutes before two goals in five minutes from James Waite and Chris Knowles saw Weston head into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Humphries then made it 3-1 after converting Dayle Grubb’s corner to cap off a wonderful team display.

“I thought we were good, I thought we were dominate, I thought we started really well and to be fair carried that on for the majority of the game,” said Bartlett.

“I thought we were good in and out of possession and it was a strong professional performance today.”

Despite Nick McCootie coming off injured, where Bartlett says he has been taken to hospital as “percussion” after a “heavy collision” and they will find out more later this evening, the former Forest Green Rovers Academy manager was left delighted with the response and character shown by his team to pick up the three points.

“Occasionally when we play we will get caught, there was probably four mistakes that led to their goal. It was a cross-shot from them and they stabbed it in at the far post.

“But our reaction to that was really good, as it was the last 10 games or so at the end of last season and what it has been like so far this pre-season.

“I wasn’t surprised we were quite calm, not without any arrogance, we didn’t change the way we played because we went 1-0 down.

“We want to play with urgency, we want to win the game and the lads to be fair, with Nick going off as well it was a double whammy because Waite was our only recognised forward on the pitch.

“Some people may argue with me that’s he’s probably a number 10 or a wide-man at times but we found a way to do it.

“Grubby (Dayle Grubb) and Waitey (James Waite) pushed forward as a pair and Lloydy (Lloyd Humphries) pushed forward as well.

“Obviously Knowlesy (Chris Knowles) was disappointed not to start and rightly so, we’ve got good players in our squad at the moment.”

Weston return to action on Tuesday night when they take on Cowes Sports in the FA Cup and despite the match being played in the Isle or Wight, Bartlett says he was delighted with the players commitment and their approach shown.

“We’ve got to take positives from it, it’s disappointing for our supporters because it’s a long way and it’s on a Tuesday, but once the draw is made, the draw is made,” he added.

“It’s an opportunity for us to spend time together really. The lads were different class really as soon as the draw was made they were ringing me asking is it definitely going to be Tuesday because they had to book work off?

“We have got a group that are really committed and we will find out information about them.

“If we are professional as we are today I will be happy, it’s a long journey back home now and we are travelling in three days back South.

“It’s not the end of the world it’s football and it’s why we do it.”