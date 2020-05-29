Advanced search

Weston manager Bartlett hails ‘valuable’ Parsons after defender stays on

PUBLISHED: 19:15 29 May 2020

Aaron Parons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough. Picture: Mark Atherton

Aaron Parons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has hailed Aaron Parsons as “valuable” after the defender agreed to remain with the club next season.

Parsons rejoined The Seagulls last summer, following three loan spells, after his release from Bristol City.

And he would become virtually ever present, where his consistent performances as a centre-back or right-back earned him a contract extension in January.

Aaron is a good young player with a lot to offer,” said Bartlett.

“He was taught brilliantly at Bristol City and everything he does, he does to the best of his ability making him a valuable member of our squad.”

Parsons went on to make a total of 36 appearances during the course of the campaign, where he would score his one and goal against Farnborough back in December and assisted another.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Weston so far and was delighted to earn an extension during last season.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and to push for promotion.

Stay safe, see you soon and up the Seagulls.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Read

Coronavirus outbreak sees Weston hospital close to new patients

Weston General Hospital is temporarily closed to new patients.

Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset.

Bride-to-be is given dream wedding by Grand Pier owner

Hannah Kellow and her partner, Ian Stone.

Grand Atlantic Hotel, Weston, closes as holiday company collapses

Weston's Grand Atlantic hotel.

Two swept out to sea after visiting Birnbeck Island

The casualties were left in the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Captain Tindle wants Weston to ‘hit the ground running’ ahead of new season

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Weston manager Bartlett hails ‘valuable’ Parsons after defender stays on

Aaron Parons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough. Picture: Mark Atherton

Who is the Baroness of Winscombe leading the Government’s Test and Trace system?

Dido Harding and her husband, Weston MP John Penrose.

Bournville Primary School delays reopening due to Weston coronavirus spike

Views of Bournville Primary School, Weston.

Urgent call for testing improvements after virus outbreak at Weston hospital

Unison is calling for urgent improvements to testing following the coronavirus outbreak.
Drive 24