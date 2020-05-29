Weston manager Bartlett hails ‘valuable’ Parsons after defender stays on

Aaron Parons celebrates getting the equaliser against Farnborough. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has hailed Aaron Parsons as “valuable” after the defender agreed to remain with the club next season.

Parsons rejoined The Seagulls last summer, following three loan spells, after his release from Bristol City.

And he would become virtually ever present, where his consistent performances as a centre-back or right-back earned him a contract extension in January.

Aaron is a good young player with a lot to offer,” said Bartlett.

“He was taught brilliantly at Bristol City and everything he does, he does to the best of his ability making him a valuable member of our squad.”

Parsons went on to make a total of 36 appearances during the course of the campaign, where he would score his one and goal against Farnborough back in December and assisted another.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Weston so far and was delighted to earn an extension during last season.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and to push for promotion.

Stay safe, see you soon and up the Seagulls.”