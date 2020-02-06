Bartlett wants Weston better and aggressive on home turf

Lloyd Humphries in action during Weston�s 2-2 draw at Beaconsfield Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Manager Scott Bartlett has called on Weston to be more 'aggressive' and that little bit 'better' when they take on Walton Casuals this Saturday.

After five wins in six games, the Seagulls have now failed to record a victory in their last three matches after drawing 2-2 at lowly Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

But Bartlett, despite being frustrated that their good run of form was affected by the weather, has said how critical the next three matches are at The Optima Stadium, starting with The Stags this weekend.

"I'm looking forward to it, we can't wait to get back and play at home," he said.

"It's really important to me that the next three home games are on. We put these on in place before, I think the Merthyr game could have been on if I'm honest. A different referee might have called it differently.

"The game at Poole was out of our control and the game with Wimborne at home was no fault of anyone, because there was football called off up and down the country that night.

"We are not complaining, but we are looking forward to getting to our stadium on Saturday.

"We've got to play a little bit better, be more aggressive and be more like us. We've got to be respectful but arrogant, and we've just got to get back on a little bit of a run where we pick up points when we play well and when we are not."

Weston head into Saturday's game short on numbers with both Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird unavailable and the return of Brad Ash to Hereford after his loan spell ended.

But skipper Greg Tindle is set to return after missing their draw with Beaconsfield, where Chris Knowles and Ash netted and Laird was sent off, and Bartlett admits he won't add to the squad unless they fit within the club's style and methods.

"We are always looking," he added. "You can see that with the quality we've brought in Knowles, Symons and Sam Avery recently.

"We always looking to improve but what what we won't do is bring players in or back that we don't think will improve us, not just now but long term.

"We've been through this cycle a few times this season when Joel went and James got injured, we suffered a bit because Nick was suspended and we've just got to deal with it.

"Maybe there will be one or two bodies, but only if we think they are good enough now to take us forward now and in the future."