Weston boss Bartlett takes part in Q&A sessions to stay connected with supporters

Weston manager Scott Bartlett took part in the first of two question and answer sessions. Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett answered honestly and genuinely in the first of a two-part question and answer session to help connect the club with fans during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, writes Josh Thomas.

After posting on social media, The Seagulls asked people to send in questions for Bartlett with the first one asking what was the career highlight he was most proud of.

“For me in terms of playing it was making 400 appearances for Salisbury, my home-town club,” said Bartlett.

“A couple of promotions as well as couple of FA Cup runs against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday. That was something as group we were very proud off.”

Bartlett signalled out developing players like Rollin Menayese, who came through the academy after his release from Cardiff City before moving to Bristol Rovers, and says that is what drew him back to the club in the aim of developing players.

“That was part of the attraction coming back to Weston,” added Bartlett, who has managed players like Kieffer Moore, Darren Carter, David Pipe and Jon Parkin.

“My main bulk of senior managemet has been at Weston and keeping the club up in the 2016/17 season and finishing the season strongly.

“Myself, ‘Barks’ (Chris Barker) and the squad we built there was something that I am really proud of.”

The next question was all about who could be future coaches and managers and Bartlett felt Luke Purnell could be “a real asset to the club.”

“I think he would have a lot to offer us as a goalkeeping coach going forward,” said Bartlett, while other names mentioned included Scott Laird, Chris Knowles, Mike Symons, Nick McCootie, Ben Whitehead, Greg Tindle and Sam Avery.

“There’s some boys there I think will have an opportunity to become manager or coach in the future,” he added.

Another question asked was which one player would he bring to the club past or present. Bartlett answered Moore.

“He would be quite formidable with Symo, Nick, Ben Whitehead people like that,” he said.

Finally, when asked which three people, dead or alive, he would have to a dinner party, Bartlett concluded: “Chris Barker for obvious reasons. A fantastic person and character, I would have loved to have spent more time with him.

“Jon Parkin, he would probably invite himself, again someone you just love spending time with and I probably would have a more sensible head in Gary Probert.”