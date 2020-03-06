Weston coach Bartlett left disappointed with Blackfield & Langley postponement

Weston in action during their last league game at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Will.t.Photography

Weston's postponement with Blackfield & Langley was a "real shame" admits manager Scott Bartlett.

Having not played at The Optima Stadium since a 5-0 victory over Wimborne Town on February 11, Weston have now seen three successive games called off, after Met Police and Taunton Town fixtures fell foul to the weather.

"It's a real shame, it puts pressure on the squad and affects our momentum," said Bartlett.

"If results had gone our way Tuesday, we could have moved to seventh and applied some pressure on the teams above, but it's just the way it is."

However Bartlett has insisted there is no reason to worry regarding the amount of games to be played before the end of the season as they return to action at Tiverton Town on Saturday.

"I am not concerned, it happens and it's frustrating, but it's up to 'Lairdy' and I to find a way of making sure our players are in the best shape possible going into an unbelievably busy period.

"We could have 17 games left if we make the play-offs that need to be played in an eight-week period. It's half a season in two months. It's a challenge, but one we are looking forward too.

"Saturday is big, because it's the next game we need to play and add to our points total.

"We are on a good run, we were on a good run before, had a blip and responded well which is the sign of a good team.

"We have a lot to do still, but we are capable and will try our hardest to break into the play-off spots come the end of the season."

As The Seagulls head into the final stagse of the campaign, Bartlett has said the club are looking to bring in a couple more players, but it all depends on if the player fits in with their style.

"We are talking to clubs, we have one or two things in the pipeline and are working hard to get the right type of player and character in the building."

As for adding a new signing before Saturday, he added: "Potentially. We aren't in a rush due to the emergence of some of our younger players but if the right one becomes available, then yes.

"We have a good group, with some good characters in the squad. It takes a little bit of time to work properly, but I think we have found a way to win different types of games now.

"The proof will be in the results over the next couple of months."