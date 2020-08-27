Weston manager Bartlett is left ‘proud’ of young lads in pre-season win at Slimbridge

18-year-old Ryan Jones put in an accomplished performance for Weston in their 2-1 victory at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography. Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett said he was left “proud” of his young lads after Monday night’s 2-1 pre-season friendly victory at Slimbridge, writes Josh Thomas.

Matt Jones’ deflected strike had opened the scoring, but Danny King then levelled for the home side to set up a grandstand finish before substitute Bailey Kempster’s late winner secured The Seagulls their first win in three games.

“It was more than that, Bailey will get the headlines for scoring,” said Bartlett.

“I thought he was good. I thought he played well for 45 minutes, I thought all the young lads did and they are here on merit.

“I’m not putting them in as a token gesture, we will put the right number of games in so we can get the minutes if they are doing well enough.

“I thought they were good. Ryan Jones, at left-back, was the best player on the pitch. He was fantastic.

“We have definitely got food for thought. We’ve got enough senior players with lots and lots of games and we have a sprinkling of young players that can add something to our squad.”

Despite being only 18, teenager Ryan Jones was involved in everything good going forward for Weston.

Direct running down the left channel and his energy to run at the opposition’s defence was enough to show what a talented player Bartlett has on his hands.

“I thought our back four was really strong but Ryan caught the eye, he was so effective going forward,” he added.

“Obviously we are turning him into a left-back really, but he has got all the attributes to do that, especially the way we did with a narrow midfield.

“Both him and Jack Goodall provided us with good width and that worked.

“I thought the senior players helped out the young ones massively and we have got a good bunch.

“With Ben Griffith, who is learning his trade, playing up front you are going to want to play up front with Mike Symons.

“We had good relationships all over the pitch and the young lads certainly did themselves proud.”