Weston manager Bartlett on Ryan Jones linked with a move to the Premier League

Ryan Jones goal for Weston in their 1-1 draw against Met Police was his fourth in 15 matches for The Seagulls.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has called Ryan Jones a “special talent” and a “level headed young man” but admitted “we will be sorry to see him go” amid speculation of a move to the Premier League after scouts have watched the teenager in recent weeks.

Weston manager Scott Bartlett handed Ryan Jones his senior debut last season.

It is understood Bartlett received enquiries and offers for 18-year-old Jones, who can play in defence or midfield, from clubs in the top flight in-between the Bath and Hereford pre-season friendlies.

And with another accomplished performance in The Seagulls 1-1 draw with Metropolitan Police on Saturday, where the former England Colleges international scored his first goal of the season to cancel out Ricky Johnson’s earlier effort, Bartlett admitted a move is likely to happen whether that’s now or in the future.

“Ryan is attracting interest and rightly so because he’s a special talent who we think is going to go a long way,” said Bartlett.

“Whether that happens in this window or in January or at the end of the season, who knows. I think it will happen at some stage but only if he keeps doing the right things and keeps listening and learning.”

Ryan Jones signed his first senior contract with Weston in May.

Bartlett has played a key role in helping develop young talent during his time as Forest Green Rovers academy manager, most notably Leeds United’s Jordan Stevens and former Bristol City and Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor, who now plays for Oxford United.

And with Dayle Grubb, Bradley Ash and Rollin Menayese have all moved into the English Football League following successful stints with Weston, Bartlett sees another talented player ready to step up to the big time.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in youth development and working with young players, but it doesn’t take a genius to see that we have got a player on our hands at the moment that a lot of clubs are going to be after,” he added.

“As a club we will decide what is the best thing for Ryan because the most important thing is him, his development and his family.

“At the moment as things stand he is Weston player on a good length contract and I’m delighted with that.

“He is a level headed young man and If he does go it will be an achievement for the club, he has developed very well since joining our academy college programme which has given him the platform to get in front of Lairdy (Scott) and I.

“Clearly, becoming full time at our academy and being part of the first team squad has accelerated his progress, of that there is no doubt.

“We will see what happens with the deadline approaching but we are in no rush either way, Ryan takes everything in his stride and on the flip side of all the interest he’s done very well for us so with my managers hat on we will be sorry to see him go, he’s been brilliant and a real attacking outlet for us.

“There is a lot of water that has got to go under the bridge before we get to that stage, but clearly performances like that (against Met Police) aren’t gong to his cause any harm at all.”