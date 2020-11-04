Advanced search

Weston manager Bartlett is left delighted with character shown in FA Trophy success

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 November 2020

Weston manager Scott Bartlett and player-assistant manager Scott Laird before their FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Eastleigh. Picture: Lorna Davey

Weston manager Scott Bartlett and player-assistant manager Scott Laird before their FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Eastleigh. Picture: Lorna Davey

Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett praised his side’s character to get past Larkhall Athletic and move into the first round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

After a goalless first half, James Waite opened the scoring following good work by Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird, with his fourth goal in two games, after his hat-trick against Larkhall in the FA Cup.

Alex Lambert levelled it up when he scored from a tight angle, following a mistake from Lewis Hall and Luke Purnell, before Matt Jones’ first goal for the club in stoppage time secured the win with an unstoppable first-time shot from 25 yards.

“We are pleased to progress, of course we needed a win and although it wasn’t pretty at times we got the job done with two wonderful goals,” said Bartlett.

“We’ve had three tough games in a week, Eastleigh of course are two leagues higher and Salisbury is one of the hardest places to go.

“I thought we did well at Eastleigh to a point and were unfortunate not to win at Salisbury, but we came through a potential banana skin and I’m happy about that.

“We have gone back to basics and our shape out of possession has been better. There were games we totally dominated but my thoughts were that we became a bit open late on in matches.

“That has improved in the last three games and we showed good character, kept probing and we are deservedly through to the next round (drawn at home against Chesham United).”

Since signing from Hungerford Town, Jones has only played 313 minutes out of Weston’s 11 games in all competitions and was only making his second start for the club on Saturday.

“Matt did well, it’s been a slow start for him with us really but he showed his quality, particularly with that finish late on in a game where he would have been fatigued,” added Bartlett.

“He has been disappointed with a lack of opportunities and I’ve expected a little more when he has played. Football is tough sometimes and you have to get your head down and grind through it and the best way to do that is through performance and hard work.

“At times we applaud players too easily for doing what they are in the team to do. When Matty plays for example, his job is to cross the ball, work hard defensively, be dependable in possession and chip in with goals and I am really happy with him.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hosts of house parties in Weston and West Huntspill fined for breaching covid rules

Fines of £200 given to people holding house parties in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Trio sentenced for beating homeless man in Weston town centre

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Doris celebrates 100th birthday

Doris celebrating her 100th birthday. Picture: Donna Hill

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston manager Bartlett is left delighted with character shown in FA Trophy success

Weston manager Scott Bartlett and player-assistant manager Scott Laird before their FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Eastleigh. Picture: Lorna Davey

Former England star Grewcock joins Wooden Spoon Charity

England's Danny Grewcock (centre right) is tackled by Scotland's Chris Paterson during the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham, London.

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Food and drink festivals for Weston and Burnhan cancelled

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds with Weston mayor Mark Canniford and mayoress Estelle Canniford.

Free electric delivery bikes available during second lockdown

North Somerset Council are offering free loans for electric cargo bikes which could deliver goods during lockdown.