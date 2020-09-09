Boss Bartlett full of praise with how Weston battled back to draw with Yeovil

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has praised the way his side “managed to find a way to get back into the game” after they fought back to draw with Yeovil Town.

Second-half goals from Ben Griffith and Dayle Grubb saw The Seagulls come from behind twice against The Glovers and stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

“I thought it was good, I really enjoyed it, it was a different type of test,”said Bartlett.

“They moved the ball brilliantly at times and we had to get to grips with that a couple of times.

“We didn’t probably pass the ball as we have done in recent games in the first-half but we managed to cause them enough problems in on the counter attack.

“That was pleasing from that respect. All in all it was a fair result against a good side, I can’t be to displeased with that.”

But the character and resilience shown throughout the summer, especially in the second-half of their match, has just shown how far Bartlett and his side have come.

And the determination to win the ball back and attempt to create a chance just shows the mentality each and everyone of the players has.

“What has pleased me the most since we have been back in and at the end of last season we have got a group of lads that run after it,” he added.

“That sounds draft but they work their socks of for us and everyone who was here (Tuesday night) can see that and what that does that makes us competitive it makes us hard to play against, it’s infectious.

“We made seven changes and although it got a bit of lose after half-time with the first three changes we dealt with that really well and managed a way to find a way to get back into the game.

“We thank Yeovil for coming and they will go really well again this season like they did last season. They are the type of games we wanted, it is only pre-season we are not getting carried away.”

Following the Football Association’s decision to allow a certain amount of fans allowed back in to watch games, which has gone up from 15%, between 22 August and 30 August to 30% from August 31, Bartlett admitted it was great to have crowds back in The Optima Stadium again.

“It’s been brilliant with the fans back, I think they have missed us and vice versa. The atmosphere at the games has been good and they’ve seen their team run hard for them.

“We have a lot of competition for places and a good team spirit, no one is guaranteed anything and they know they need to keep working hard.”

And ahead of hosting Hereford, Bartlett has been left pleased with his side’s performances in their pre-season campaign so far and expects more of the same on Saturday.

“It’s been good, we showed glimpses of what we are about in the early games which a what we expected and the more recent ones we have cracked it up a notch and showed our quality for longer periods of the games,” he said.

“The work ethic has been good and everyone is fit and rating to go.”