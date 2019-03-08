Weston boss Bartlett pleased with pre-season start

Stuart Jones and Scott Bartlett after the Weston and Ashton and Backwell game at the Lancer Scott Stadium Archant

Weston boss Scott Bartlett says his side's win over Ashton & Backwell was a 'good test' in their first game of the season.

The Seagulls raced into a 2-0 half lead with goals from Nick McCootie and Jake Mawford before Owen Howe scored from the penalty spot in the second half to seal a 3-2 win.

"It was a really good test," said Bartlett. "They were competitive, it was dry, bobbly and all the things that we knew it would be.

"We got a lot of minutes into a lot of boys. I thought we were better first half than second half but you sometimes get those in pre-season games, we were quite pleased."

The head coach is in his second spell as manager, having left in the summer of 2017, and says it's good to be back.

"I enjoyed my time here before, the club's moved on a little bit really off the pitch in a couple of years since I've been away we are delighted to be here," added the 40-year old, who was full of praise for strikers McCootie and Howe.

"Their big, strong experienced boys at this level, they are going to cause problems, their attitude has been spot on and they will get fitter and sharper and used the way we want to play through pre-season," he added.

Bartlett says he wants to add two more players to the 16 signed so far and Saturday's game was about building a team for the season ahead.

He added: "It's a brand new team, we lost Jacob Cane and Jason Pope which we weren't expecting to lose necessarily, so it's been more of a rebuild than we first thought.

"The group have been together for one week, so it's really early days. I'm just happy after we trained really hard Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and we come out of this with no injuries of any note really.

"Knocks and niggles you normally get, but nothing serious that will keep people out and minutes into the legs and they will grow together as pre-season goes on."

Weston are back in action on Saturday at 3pm for their first home game as they take on community partner club Banwell at the The Optima Stadium.

"Every pre-season game brings a different challenge, I think our campaign and schedule is a good one for us," said Bartlett.

"We play teams from different levels home and away. The games against Exeter and Newport are going to be tough, the games against Slimbridge and Clevedon are going to be more like what we are going to be used to playing in our league."