Weston boss Bartlett praises skipper Tindle's fantastic strike over Walton Casuals

Isaac Pearce looks for an opening but is crowded out during Weston's 1-0 win over Walton Casuals. (Picture: Will.T.Photography). Archant

Scott Bartlett lavished praise on Greg Tindle's 'fantastic' winner over Walton Causals by calling it one of the best goals he has ever seen during his tenure as Weston manager.

Tindle scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes from the end of the first half, when his effort from the edge of the area whistled past Denzel Gerrar and nestled into the far corner.

"It was a fantastic strike wasn't it?" said a delighted Bartlett. "He's our captain, he missed our last game and obviously we miss him when he's not there.

"I thought he was good with Sam Avery, they looked a real solid partnership with Luke (Purnell) behind them and Aaron (Parsons) and Dan (Martin). The back four were outstanding.

"Incidentally we made it a short, sharp bright session on Thursday and there was a lot of finishing involved.

"To be fair that wasn't a surprise. He was doing that in training on Thursday night, such is the quality of the session, but it was a fantastic goal.

"One of the best goals I've seen in my time, certainly this time or before.

"If you've got to win 1-0, why not let your captian score a goal like that."

Saturday's victory also ended Weston's run of four games without a win and Bartlett was pleased to see his side pick up their third victory from their last four home games.

He said: "I'm delighted, the boys put in a lot of effort.

"There's no easy games in this division home or away. Especially when it's a little bit dull, there's not a lot of life on the pitch because of the weather we've had.

"But I thought we were comfortable without being brilliant.

"It was a workmanlike performance and I thought we deserved to win."

And Bartlett, who named a bench entirely from players involved in the academy, brought on Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster to make their first appearances for the club.

"We've got a brilliant link with Weston College, we have got some good boys coming through," said Bartlett.

"We are on a recruitment drive to make sure that we get the best kids that aren't at Football League clubs in the area.

"We named the team Thursday night and we told the lads the bench would be made up of all youngsters.

"It's brilliant for them, we managed to get two debuts and Ryan Jones got a few more minutes.

"Would I normally make two subs, two debuts that late on in the game? No I wouldn't, because there is a risk of course, but we might need these for Tuesday or Saturday.

"I just felt risk or reward, it's probably worth getting that debut, those nerves, they've done it now.

"If we do need them Tuesday or Saturday that first game is out of the way that was our thought process getting them on.

"The older pros have all made their debuts somewhere as a young player.

"I remember mine for Cirencester, then Salisbury.

"You have to get that first game out of the way and I'm glad they were able to do that under me."

Bartlett had hoped to name a fifth player on the bench, but a "complication" with Tom Llewellyn's recall from Mangotsfield meant he was unavailable for Saturday's win.

"They have got some well documented financial issues, so we recalled him. At the moment he will be in our squad," he added.

"But he's done well out on loan and that is something we are looking at because young players need to play.

"(Saturday) you would say our bench isn't strong enough to sustain what we need but sometimes as manager you have to take it on the chin.

"Lloyd Humphries will be back after the Wimborne game, 'Lairdy' has got two more games (of a suspension), you add those two back in, maybe add one more player in.

"In my opinion there should be a couple of spots for the younger players fighting to take those slots."