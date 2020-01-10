Boss Bartlett praises desire of Weston players in difficult period after Barker's death

All smiles for Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett. (Picture: Mark Atherton) Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett praised the 'desire' each and every member of his team has shown during one of the most difficult periods in club history.

The Seagulls made it five wins from their last six games after a 2-1 victory over Hartley Wintney, in their first home game after the death of former player and assistant manager Chris Barker.

"He was my best mate and someone that I would talk to religiously on a daily basis," said Bartlett.

"But, I'm proud of the way the club has supported me and the players and the staff here. We've all had a tough week but it was a lovely minutes applause for him.

"I know one thing, he would be delighted with the way we defended in those last five or six minutes from those set plays.

"At the moment the players are really showing a desire to play for the club and that is the difference between winning 2-1 or drawing a game in my opinion.

"The more games we can win, the more confidence will spread through the club.

"Not only that, there has been a better feel about the place in the last few weeks."

Despite feeling Barker's death more than most, Bartlett was encouraged with how united the club has become.

He said: "The thing with 'Barks' is very sad, but if there is any good that can come out from it, it has brought everyone together and we realise we're all in this because we're desperate to be here.

"No one's here just picking up money, we all want to be here because we want to do well for the club and that's the most important thing."

Bartlett was also pleased to see his side dig deep to claim all three points on Tuesday.

"We found a way to win a tough game again," added Bartlett, whose side have now won back to back home games after defeating Truro City on New Year's Day.

"These teams don't come here and roll over, they come here and have a real go like and they did that," he said.

"It could have been a better scoreline for us really, we had a number of really good chances.

"I can't really fault the players, with shots coming off the post and the bar, sometimes that happens in football. We dealt with that really well as a group emotionally and physically, we carried going on to the end and I'm proud of them."