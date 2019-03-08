VIDEO: Bartlett's Weston 'never know when they're beat' after wild 3-3 draw

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Scott Bartlett praised his 'brave' Weston players after yesterday's (Tuesday) 3-3 draw with Salisbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Seagulls raced into a two goal lead at The Optima Stadium through Owen Howe and Nick McCootie before goals from Dan Fitchett, Kevin Amankwaah and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick put the visitors on course for victory.

But Weston continued to create chances and found a deserved leveller through Joel Randall.

Bartlett was pleased with his team's resilience, which has won them several points already this season.

He said: "It was probably a great game to watch, I enjoyed it. It was two spirited teams with good quality on show, and we looked really dangerous at times.

"We were unlucky to concede the equaliser and the third goal was a deflection, which can happen at times.

"To be fair to the boys, they never know when they're beat. We could have shut up shop and gone 4-4-1, but we kept two up top and it was a good move because the boys are brave and that's what they want to do."