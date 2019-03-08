'Ruthless' Bartlett says 'some players won't be here on Saturday' after Seagulls crash out of FA Cup

Weston boss Scott Bartlett revealed some players' futures 'lie elsewhere' after his Seagulls 'collapsed' to a 'bitterly disappointing' FA Cup defeat.

The Seagulls were made to pay for poor defending and error-strewn play in possession by Kingstonian, who advanced to the fourth and final qualifying round - bagging £17,500 in prize money after a 4-1 victory at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday.

Bartlett made clear his displeasure as his side 'threw away a really good opportunity for themselves and the football club'.

He said: "We were well in the game at different points. They were there for the taking and we just collapsed.

"We picked the wrong option numerous times and didn't defend well enough against a team which have good threats in one-versus-one areas and at the moment we find ourselves in a run where the same people are making the same mistakes."

Bartlett revealed he will be talking to a number of players about their place at the club.

He said: "Some of those boys won't be in our dressing room come Saturday. One thing I will do is be ruthless, and I think we need to be.

"On paper we have got the best team and squad in the league. We've not had it all our own way in terms of injuries and suspensions, but we've got to be better than that.

"It's not a lack of effort, but maybe three or four are not good enough to do it week in, week out.

"If I can get them out, I'll get them out. With the contracted boys, I'll have a discussion with one or two because I believe their future lies elsewhere. If they don't want to go, they'll go out on loan. It's as simple as that, because we need to clear a bit of space.

"It's not personal, it never is and I would go to war with all of them, but some of them aren't doing enough for us week in, week out and we've got to freshen it up to be successful this season - and I believe we will be. I think we'll be right up there come the end of the season."

The Seagulls return to Southern League action on Saturday as Dorchester Town visit BS24, and Bartlett believes he wil learn a lot from the game.

He said: "I think we do need to freshen it up, and I'm looking forward to the game on Saturday as it will tell us a lot about our group."