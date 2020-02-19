Advanced search

Lessons learnt says Weston boss Bartlett ahead of Dorchester trip

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 February 2020

James Waite celebrates scoring a hat-trick duirng Westons last game with Wimborne Town. (Picture: Mark Atherton).

James Waite celebrates scoring a hat-trick duirng Westons last game with Wimborne Town. (Picture: Mark Atherton).

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says his side have 'learned' how to cope with the disappointment of consecutive postponements ahead of the visit to Dorchester Town this Saturday.

The Seagulls lost momentum in January after games against Merthyr Town and Poole Town were both postponed.

Andt the Southern League club saw Blackfield & Langley and Taunton Town fixtures called off this week, following back-to-back wins over Wimborne Town and Walton Causals.

But Bartlett doesn't believe his side have lost ground and will travel to Dorset in good spirits.

"No I don't think so, because we will play on Saturday at Dorchester on their 3G pitch when others might not," he said

"The last break definitely affected us but we have learned from that and will be fresh and ready to go on Saturday.

"For a start the break isn't as long this time and because we have been a bit short, it's given others an opportunity to play which they have taken.

"I think we have adapted well and the new players have settled in. We look fit and focused going into the end of the season."

Weston recorded their biggest win of the season in October when they put six goals past The Magpies but Bartlett has warned Saturday will be another story.

"No two games are ever the same," added Bartlett. "We are both quite different now, so we won't be reflecting on the last game we had against them.

"We have had to change a bit and they have a new manager they will be keen to impress, so it'll be another tough game. We will approach it in a positive way and have a lot of players in good form."

Weston are without Dan Martin, who has been recalled from his loan spell by Cardiff City and Bartlett added: "It's a blow, but not one we can't remedy. We thought he may end up in League One in the January window and that wouldn't have suprised me.

"It didn't happen, so we hoped he would remain with us for the season, but as ever when players are doing well they are courted by clubs in a higher division and we have to accept that.

"The best thing we can do is always have a contingency and with our contacts and experience we always do.

"Sam Hendy and Isaac Pearce are great examples of the saying 'one door shuts and another opens', they have stepped up and been outstanding and I'm happy for them."

