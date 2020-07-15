Weston reward boss Bartlett with new long-term contract ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Scott Bartlett has managed 74 games for Weston during his two spells as manager with 32 wins, 13 draws and 29 defeats. Archant

Weston have announced current manager Scott Bartlett has signed a new long-term contract to keep him with The Seagulls.

Bartlett arrived back at the club last summer, following his first spell as manager between 2016 and 2017, to replace Marc McGregor, after his tenure as academy manager with Forest Green Rovers.

“The club has been good to me,” said Bartlett.

“It’s actually the fourth contract I have signed here, once as a player and three times now as the manager.

“I am pleased to be at a club that recognises the work we do as a whole, to help build within the structure of the club.

“It’s become home to me and I always look forward to driving into the stadium for training or matches and in a complicated industry that’s as good a reason as any for me to extend my contract.

“It’s a great club to manage, it’s also a great club to play for, work for and support. It’s part of my job to make sure there is a one club identity and healthy environment to work and develop in. Lairdy and I are people people and we work in tandem with the board to make sure we get the maximum out of everyone.

“Oli (Bliss) is a brilliant CEO and that’s so important, he is very supportive because he understands what we are trying to achieve for him and Paul.

”I can be stubborn and single minded at times and I know that. When I feel there is something deliberately trying to stop us progressing I will step in to protect our club, my players and team.

“I am open and honest with the board at all times and I think I share as much as I can with our supporters. We as a staff are approachable and what we’re trying to do is be as transparant and honest as we possibly can be before and after games.”

Managing director Oli Bliss added: “We’re really happy with what Scott has been doing on and off the pitch, the squad he has brought together now, which he has done over the past 12 months, is a credit to him.

“He came in with half a squad already in place and slowly managed to make improvements over time. Results on the pitch were beginning to reflect that.

“We also are very confident the partnership between the two Scotts is exactly what the club needs to move forward over the next few years. This gives the squad and management team stability to achieve the results required for the club to progress.

“We are in great shape and all looking forward to returning to The Optima Stadium.”