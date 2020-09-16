Weston’s Bartlett targets good start in league opener

Weston manager Scott Bartlett after The Seagulls' 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography Will.t.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett has targeted a good start to their Southern League Premier South 2020-21 season when The Seagulls take on Dorchester Town at The Avenue Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coincidentally the last meeting between the two sides, won by Weston thanks to goals from Chris Knowles and Mike Symons, was the last match played in the null and voided 2019-20 league campaign.

“We can’t wait, pre-season was good but it’s all about the real stuff, we want to make a good start,” said Bartlett, who saw his side lose just once in 10 pre-season matches.

“Sometimes the first game is a tough one because it’s so different to the pre-season games, but the players have worked incredibly hard for the last seven weeks to make sure they are ready for what is coming.”

With league football returning for the first time since February, Bartlett has praised the work done in order to get the 2020-21 campaign underway.

“It’s great to be able to get the league started, albeit a month later than normal,” he added.

“A lot has gone on behind the scenes at clubs around the country to make things safe for our supporters. We have all missed that competitive nature of a league game. We’ve been in good form really since Christmas, that was the message to the players when we reported back.

“We were doing something right and working very hard for each other before the pandemic. In fairness to the players, they have carried that on through pre-season.

“It’s been hard work for everyone, all the staff have been brilliant as have the board, club staff and supporters. The players have done their bit, they’ve put in a shift and look focused.”

The 2019-20 season saw Weston do the double over Dorchester, winning 6-0 at home and 2-1 away, but Bartlett expects his team to be at their best and take nothing for granted.

“Last year’s results will have absolutely no bearing on Saturday’s game and that applies throughout the league in my opinion, we are a bit different to last season although we will approach the game in the same way,” he added.

“They were in poor form when we beat them the first time and caught us on a good day, and the second game we were on a good run and they were in a transitional period with new management.

“We are fully respectful of our opposition, it’s a tough league and Saturday will be no different.”