Bartlett wants Weston to raise levels at Hayes

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston boss Scott Bartlett wants his side to raise their level as they head to Hayes & Yeading in the Southern League on Saturday.

The Seagulls started the new season with successive draws at home against Hendon (2-2) on Saturday and at Merthyr Town (1-1) in midweek.

But they needed injurytime goals on both occasionns to avoid defeat and Bartlett knows they can improve.

He said: "I would expect Hayes & Yeading to be very hard working and have some qualities that we'll find tricky, but it's about us and if we can raise our levels we will start winning games."

Rescued by Ben Whitehead's late effort at the weekend, Weston needed a stoppage-time penalty from Scott Laird to ensure a share of the spoils in Wales.

Bartlett added: "As a manager it's heart in the mouth time, but Lairdy is quite experienced and I don't think anybody was going to take the ball off him.

"We've had this for two games now and people might say we're a bit lucky scoring late, but when teams play act, roll around, dive around, waste time, the referees add more time on.

"We'll get in on Thursday and everything is towards getting three points at Hayes & Yeading. They had a good draw at Tiverton, who have recruited well.

"This is probably the most honest league you will find. Players are not necessarily playing in this league for money, but for a genuine love of the game or an opportunity to progress their career."

Despite not being at their best just yet, Bartlett has been pleased with the character shown by his side in their first two fixtures of the campaign.

He said: "We stuck at it. We had an off-night, it's not quite where we want to be but you have to give the lads a pat on the back for not stoppinng and that's something I want my teams to be associated with, that hard work, effort and grit.

"We can be a little bit calmer, in and around the final third, a bit more patient when we win the ball back. They're things we'vee worked on and done well at, especially on Saturday and in spells we were very good.

"But as good as we've been in patches, that's still not where I want us to be. I want us to be a lot, lot better than that. We had a go. If you're having an off-day you want your team to have a go. I just want a bit more quality."