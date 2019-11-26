Advanced search

Scott Bartlett promises to give youth a chance in tonight's game with Paulton

PUBLISHED: 16:41 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 26 November 2019

Scott Bartlett. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says tonight is the "perfect opportunity" to give the under 19s a chance to play against Paulton Rovers in the Southern League Challenge Cup.

The Seagulls head back to the Athletic Ground for the second time in two weeks after their 4-1 victory on November 12 in the Somerset Cup.

After leading his side to victory over Bristol Manor Farm in the last round, Bartlett is grateful to ‎opposite number John Rendell and his team for their help in putting this game on.

"Paulton and ourselves have done well to keep the prospect of playing this tie open," said Bartlett to the club wesbite after Paulton's FA Trophy game with Sholing was postponed for a second time because of the weather.

"It's taken a lot of planning and communication, we thank them for being so cooperative with that" added Bartlett who has promised that his side will be selected primarily from the youth squad.

"We will be young tonight and I am looking forward to seeing the younger players at our club in a senior game," he said.

"I have spent a lot of time with our U19s recently and they have done well, this is a perfect opportunity to give some of them some experience."

