Scott Bartlett won’t rush back Ben Whitehead following ACL injury

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 August 2020

Weston's Ben Whitehead putting Clevedon Town under pressure. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Weston manager Scott Bartlett wants to “make sure” Ben Whitehead has fully recovered from his anterior cruciate ligament before bringing him back into the first-team fold, writes Josh Thomas.

Whitehead tore his ACL during The Seagulls 2-0 win at Truro City last August and boss Bartlett, despite pleased with his recovery so far, is adamant the forward will only be able to play when he feels he is able to do so.

“If anything I’m holding him back a little bit– there’s no rush,” said Bartlett.

“He goes up to St Georges, that has been put on hold during Covid-19, for his last session up there.

“We want to make sure that everything is as it should be before we start really intensifying his training, he’s a big part of the group and he’s a big player for us.

“He will be like a new signing, but I want to make sure he’s ready to go and push to get into the team because he gives us something a little bit different.”

