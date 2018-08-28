Cheddar go top of the league after battling display

Football Matt Smart

Cheddar head Division One of the Toolstation Western League after a battling victory at Longwell Green.

Longwell Green Sports 0

Cheddar 2

Cheddar went top of Division One of the Toolstation Western League with a battling display in horrendous conditions against a determined home side.

The Cheesemen now have two games in hand on nearest challengers Chard Town and a superior goal difference to the South Somerset side.

The game survived a pitch inspection after terrific efforts from the groundstaff, but both sides struggled to come to terms with the conditions in the opening stages, with a couple of shots from Cheddar’s Adam Wright providing the only glimpse of entertainment.

Longwell Green arguably adapted better to the wind in the first period, but were unable to find the final pass to penetrate the visiting defence. The deadlock was broken in the scruffy fashion that appeared to suit the weather.

A free-kick hoisted in to the area by Samuel King-McManus caused confusion before bouncing off home defender Sean Burke for an own goal. Cheddar seized on the good fortune to grab a second through Adam Jones and scurry home with three points.

The man of the match award, kindly sponsored by Wyke Farms, went to Adam Wright.

On Saturday, Cheddar travel to Wells City (3pm) in Division One of the Toolstation Western Football League. On Tuesday, they welcome Warminster town (7.45pm) to Bowdens Park in more Division One action.

Cheddar Reserves maintained their position at the top of Division Three of the Uhlsport Somerset County League with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over visiting Chew Magna.

Adam Davies scored the all-important goal.

Cheddar Reserves are next in action on December 22 when they travel to Middlezoy Rovers Reserves (2pm) for a league clash.

Cheddar A thrust themselves back in to the promotion race in Division Three of the Weston and District League with a comfortable victory over a poor Berrow Castle A side.

On Saturday, Cheddar A travel to Banwell A in a league encounter.

Cheddar Ladies’ Somerset County Women’s League Division Two fixture at Evercreech was postponed due to the inclement weather conditions.

On Sunday, the ladies are scheduled to visit Isle of Wedmore (2pm) in another Division Two game.