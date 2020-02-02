Southern League: Beaconsfield 2 Weston 2

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston battled to a point but Scott Laird saw red in their latest Southern League outing at Holloways Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laird was dismissed for handling the ball on the goalline, with Charlie Losasso converting from the penalty spot on 75 minutes to ensure honours finished even.

Laird had made a vital clearance off the line to deny Luke Neville from a corner, while Ade Shokunbi shot wide and James Ewington lifted the ball over after being played through.

But lowly Beaconsfield took the lead on 32 minutes when Louis Stead collected the ball out wide and saw his curling cross nestle in the far corner of Luke Purnell's net.

Weston's Mike Symons had a header cleared off the line by Jordan Ajanlekoko from a Dan Martin cross, but Stead fired a 25-yard shot just over for the hosts as they took their one-goal lead into the break.

Weston went close to levelling after the restart when Lloyd Humphries saw his 25-yard effort hit the crossbar, following a knock-down from Symons, and Nick McCootie's header from a deflected Laird cross was too high.

Sam Hendy had a shot tipped onto the bar by Hafed Al-Droubi before the Seagulls got back on level terms just past the hour mark, as Sam Avery's deep free-kick was flicked on by Symons for Chris Knowles to finish with aplomb.

Weston took the lead just six minutes later when a long ball found Symons on the left and he whipped in a cross for Brad Ash to power home a header from six yards.

But they could not hold on as Laird's handball gave Beaconsfield the chance to share the spoils.

Weston are set to return to the Optima Stadium next weekend to host Walton Casuals.

Weston: Purnell, Hendy, Martin, Laird, Parsons, Avery, Humphries, Knowles, Symons, McCootie (Waite 78), Ash. Unused subs: Pearce, Goodall, Jones.