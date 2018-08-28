Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston winger exits for Welsh club

PUBLISHED: 09:27 18 January 2019

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Archant

Weston-super-Mare winger Ben Swallow has joined Merthyr Town on loan after a disappointing spell with the Seagulls.

The 29-year-old moved to BS24 in the summer from Bognor Regis Town, but has failed to deliver the desired impact for Marc McGregor’s side, not finding the net in league appearances this season.

Merthyr are chasing a playoff birth in the Southern League Premier South, and they hope securing the Welshman’s signature will boost their promotion hopes.

The left-sided man has been short of playing opportunities in recent weeks, and has made the one-month switch to the Martyrs in search of more time on the pitch.

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston winger exits for Welsh club

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Somerset Rebels reveal 20th anniversary plans

Somerset Rebels are celebrating their 20th annniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Rebels)

PREVIEW: ‘Tough’ Truro test awaits but McGregor confident

Weston-super-Mare manager Marc McGregor. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston takeaway shut down over drug dealing allegations

Mama G's takeawy in Orchard Street has been shut down for three months. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

No good fortune for Weston in relegation battle after hard-fought draw in Sussex

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists