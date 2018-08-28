Weston winger exits for Welsh club

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography Archant

Weston-super-Mare winger Ben Swallow has joined Merthyr Town on loan after a disappointing spell with the Seagulls.

The 29-year-old moved to BS24 in the summer from Bognor Regis Town, but has failed to deliver the desired impact for Marc McGregor’s side, not finding the net in league appearances this season.

Merthyr are chasing a playoff birth in the Southern League Premier South, and they hope securing the Welshman’s signature will boost their promotion hopes.

The left-sided man has been short of playing opportunities in recent weeks, and has made the one-month switch to the Martyrs in search of more time on the pitch.