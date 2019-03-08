Ben Whitehad's winner for Weston sees them pick up first win of season

Ben Whitehead's winner for Weston saw them pick up their first win of the season away at promoted Hayes and Yeading today (Saturday).

After scoring his first goal for the Seagulls last weekend to grab a last minute equaliser against Hendon, Whitehead finished well to seal a 2-1 win at Beaconsfield Road.

Joel Randall opened the scoring in the first half when he pounced upon a poor pass between goalkeeper Raven Constable and Ismail Yakubu to give the visitors a half time lead.

Elliot Benyon equalised moments into the second half for the hosts before Whitehead's winner.

Fresh from their last gasp draw with Merthyr Town on Tuesday after Scott Laird's last minute penalty, Scott Bartlett made three changes, including left back Dan Martin who signed from Cardiff City on a 6 month loan deal.

And it was the Seagulls who started brightly after Nick McCootie powered forward and found 19-year old Randall but the Exeter City loanee could only shoot into the arms of Constable at his near post.

However moments later Randall did find the back of the net.

What should have been a routine goal kick between Constable and captain Yakubu was picked up by midfielder Randall and he deflected the former's pass into the net.

But this only seemed to spur the hosts on as Lyle Della-Verde went close twice in quick succession.

First Della-Verde got past Weston's defence to drag his shot just wide of the far post before putting his shot wide again.

However moments after half time Della-Verde was involved with the equaliser.

A lovely through ball from the 24-year old winger found Benyon who rounded Purnell and slot home before Whitehead's heroics.

Former Cirencester Town striker Whitehead stole the ball from United's defence, moved forward and fired into the top corner to send the travelling supporters into raptures.

Paul Hughes's men went close to getting their second equaliser of the afternoon after Ogo Obi's shot hit the woodwork.

After cutting onto his right foot, Obi curled a shot towards goal, which looked to nestle in the back of the net, came back of Purnell's post and the rebound was smashed over as Bartlett's men held on for a priceless victory.