Weston is in ‘best place it has ever been’ claims senior phase manager McKeever

Ryan Jones on the ball in Weston's 10-0 win over Banwell at The Optima Stadium. Will.t.Photography

Weston’s senior phase academy manager Mark McKeever has praised the club by saying the infrastructure is in ‘the best place it’s ever been’.

The Seagulls have strengthened in all areas across all teams with the signing of key players in the first team, notably the return of Dayle Grubb; bringing in Sarah Adams as the new ladies manager and being one of only 22 clubs, and the only one in North Somerset, outside the Football League with a licensed academy.

“The whole infrastructure of the club at the minute is probably the best place it’s ever been,” said McKeever.

“You look at the first team squad, some great summer signings there, they really have a strong squad. That’s looking really good.

“Then as you move down right through the club, the ladies, the academy, from senior phase to development phase right down to foundation phase and Matt Bazzell working with the young lads putting the club ethos to them at a very young age. It’s fantastic and the club is in a really good place.”

McKeever took charge of Weston in their 10-0 victory over Banwell on Saturday and the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international was pleased with the display.

“It was good to get some minutes into the lads, most importantly good for fitness and they put in the performance as well,” he added.

“It was nice with how it worked. Performances isn’t the be-all and end-all at this stage of the season I thought the boys were magnificent.

“We know what Banwell are like, we knew they were going to come here and work hard. They have got a decent team. It was important for us to do things in the right way.

“I asked the lads before the game to do that and that’s exactly what we have done and they got rewarded with 10 goals.”

McKeever was full of praise for one player in particular as Will Harvey, who is in his second year, netted a first-half hat-trick.

“He’s a great lad, he’s got a great work rate and will not let you down,” added McKeever.

“One thing we have been saying to Will is he has got to be more composed and we’ve have been working on that in pre-season, we spoke to him before the game.

“For him to go out and show the composure he did to get three goals is great, great for him and to it front of the gaffer and ‘Lairdy’ was even better.”