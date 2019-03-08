Birthday got 'even sweeter' for Randall after goal, but Weston are held by Harrow

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Joel Randall says grabbing a goal on his birthday for Weston made the day 'even sweeter' after opening the scoring during their home draw with Harrow Borough.

Randall's goal on his 20th birthday looked to hand the Seagulls their third home win in a row but George Moore's late equaliser earned the Boro a point.

And Randall admits he was was disappointed they couldn't hold on for three points.

"It makes the day even sweeter," he said. "But it's a draw, a bit disappointing. We would have liked to have won.

"We were under the cosh at the end of the game and they deserved their goal, but it's disappointing not to win."

Randall admitted he was always going for goal, after receiving a great pass from Scoff Laird, as the midfielder took the ball into the box before unleashing a thunderous effort past Hafed Al-Droubi.

"I like making that run inside, the boys know what I like now," he added.

"I can get in behind and thankfully it went in. A couple of the boys wanted me to square it but I wanted a goal on my birthday so I went for it!"

Having signed on loan from Exeter City during the summer Randall admits he is really enjoying being at the club.

"I love it here, it's the most I've enjoyed my football in a while. Everything's perfect the lads are brilliant with me," he added.

"The gaffer's good and obviously the pitch is immaculate as well. I'm really enjoying my football playing week in, week out trying to learn as much as I can.

"It took a little while settling in, obviously I'm an attacking player and I like running in behind.

"The players have got to see what I'm like, I've got to see what they are like and now I'm more comfortable.

"They know what I'm about and I'm just coming out here with confidence and looking to score or assist every game."

Weston host Hartley Wintney at The Optima Stadium on Saturday and Randall hopes to record another victory, after their FA Trophy exit at AFC Totton.

"We've just got to focus on ourselves and if we are right at it then there's no reason we can't get the win," he said.

"Every game is massive, you want to get three points and hopefully we can do that and start climbing up the table, where we should be really.

"We are good at home, we know how we play and like to be on the front foot. Hopefully on Saturday we can get the three points."